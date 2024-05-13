5/14 Memorial Commission unveils final design of memorial honoring victims of Buffalo mass shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Kathy Hochul was in Buffalo on Monday and joined Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the 5/14 Memorial Commission to unveil "Seeing Us," the final design of the permanent memorial to honor the victims of the racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on May 14, 2022.

New York State Governor's Office

“Seeing Us,” designed by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood, was chosen from 20 submissions and was one of three finalists.

WATCH: 'Building a better future': Finalists present their designs to 5/14 Memorial Commission

'Building a better future': Finalists present their designs to 5/14 Memorial Commission

The Commission worked with the families of those killed and injured in the mass shooting and chose the final design with their input.

New York State Governor's Office

"The final design proposes ten interconnected pillars, inscribed with the names of victims and survivors, each with a unique arc and height, faced with stone. It also features a sweeping support building which operates as a central hub for education, exhibitions, community activities, gatherings, and events. Visitors will also find an elevated Memorial Walk on the roof of the support building," the governor's office said.

New York State Governor's Office

The permanent memorial is expected to cost nearly $15 million. New York State will provide $5 million and the City of Buffalo will provide $1 million. The governor's office said the Commission will begin a fundraising campaign to raise the remaining funds needed to break ground.

Officials have not announced a location for the permanent memorial.

"I have said it from the beginning of this process, that we have just one time to get it right. We have reviewed the submissions. We have spoken with the families, and I am confident that we have made a good choice. What happened on 5/14 was an act of senseless violence and it was an act of hate. It's my intent to make sure we have a memorial that the families and the communities can be proud of." - 5/14 Memorial Commission Chairman Reverend Mark E. Blue

As Western New York mourns with the families, 7 News also wishes to honor their memory.

