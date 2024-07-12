Buffalo Catholic Diocese lists St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is learning the Buffalo Catholic Diocese is putting another property up for sale.

The Diocese is selling St. Lawrence Roman Catholic Church on East Delavan Avenue in the City of Buffalo for $500,000.

The property has four buildings, including the church, rectory, school building and a former convent.

This comes just days after All Saints Roman Catholic Church in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood closed after holding its final mass last Saturday.

The Diocese tells us a new owner will take over the property but doesn't know when.

St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda also held its final mass late last month.

About a third of churches in the Diocese are set to close and merge as part of the Road to Renewal plan. St. Lawrence would merge with Blessed Trinity Church on Leroy Avenue under this plan.

St. Lawrence's final mass will be August 10th.