Diocese of Buffalo announces St. Jude Center has been listed for sale for $1.5 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo has announced that The St. Jude Center has been listed for sale for $1.5 million.

The 8,755-square-foot building is located at 760 Ellicott Street in Buffalo and has an adjoining carriage house that serves as the current chapel. The diocese said the building was purchased in the late 1960s to found the professional pastoral care ministry in the diocese. It was originally built in 1856 as the Victoria Hotel and a two-story addition was added in 1968.

According to the diocese, it is on a half-acre lot on the Buffalo Niagara Medical with an 18-car parking lot and a three-bay garage. The property is listed with Howard Hanna Commercial brokers Timothy Hourihan and David Doerr.

The diocese said the St. Jude Shrine will be relocated to Saint Joseph Cathedral.

This is the fourth diocese property to be listed for sale. Christ the King Seminary was listed in November for $5.3 million, the Catholic Center was listed for sale for $9.8 million in March and the Buffalo State University Newman Center was also listed for sale for $649,000 in March.

The announcement of the sale comes about a week after the diocese announced it was closing parishes and worship spaces as it looks to "rightsize and reshape."