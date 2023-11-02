Diocese: former Christ the King Seminary for sale

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced Thursday that the former Christ the King Seminary is listed for sale.

It ceased operations in 2020 amid allegations of sexual misconduct and financial deficits. The seminary lost about $500,000 per year.

The 200,000 square foot campus on a 117 acre site includes classroom and office space, a 460-seat auditorium, a chapel, library, six dormitories, a commercial kitchen and dining hall, recreation building, and a full gymnasium.

The sale price is $5.3 million.

The seminary was blamed for a "sexual culture" among Buffalo priests that resulted in the ordination of dozens of pedophiles and others alleged to have committed sexual misconduct.

Court documents filed by the diocese indicate that it plans to use money from the sale to settle child sex-abuse lawsuits.

The announcement drew criticism from both survivors and attorneys, as they argued the proposed settlement is an attempt to prevent survivors from pursuing their cases against related non-bankrupt entities and effectively silence survivors.

