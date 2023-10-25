'It changed my life forever': Stakeholders respond to Buffalo Diocese proposed settlement

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Diocese of Buffalo faces 900 Child Victims Act lawsuits and claims alleging sexual abuse of children, both attorneys and survivors shared their displeasure of its bankruptcy negotiation tactics.

On Monday, the diocese claimed it would offer $100 million to settle child sex abuse lawsuits and consider the sale of property.

“When they’re talking numbers and putting numbers out into the public it’s a PR stunt and also not really reflecting their true ability to compensate the survivors for what they’ve been through," said Attorney Stacey Benson of of Jeff Anderson and Associates.

The initial amount is the same as the Diocese of Syracuse agreed to pay to less than half the number of child sexual abuse victims compared to Buffalo. Survivor Wayne Bortle believes it will do little to properly compensate victims.

"The way the abuse changed my life, it changed my life forever and if I got a percentage of whatever amount it was that was going to be offered, what they’re talking about now, I just think it’s kind of a slap in the face," said Bortle

He accused Fr. Robert Conlin of sexually abusing him 40 years ago at St. Mary's Parish when he was a teenager.

“There’s a lot of tears, there’s a lot of emotions, impact – beyond yourself as the victim, but also to your family," added Bortle.

In a statement to 7 News, a diocese spokesperson wrote, “We want to illustrate our good faith to the court and to the public with making this initial offer of $100 million that would originate from the Catholic Community including the Diocese, parishes and affiliated Catholic entities.”

However, Benson believes the way to move forward is in privileged and confidential mediation with survivors being involved.

“The survivors can not be cut out of this process and if they are, then there’s going to be a real challenge in getting a real plan approved to get the diocese out of reorganization," said Benson.

