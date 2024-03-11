Diocese of Buffalo announces the Catholic Center has been listed for sale for $9.8 million

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced that the Catholic Center, its central office building located at 795 Main Street, has been listed for sale for $9.8 million

The diocese said it purchased the building in 1985 and it has served as its central office building since 1986. It was previously the home of the Courier-Express which ceased publication in September of 1982.

According to the diocese, the sale includes:



The 95,000-square-foot building at 795 Main Street

An additional two-story building at 801 Main Street

An adjacent garage structure on Main and Burton Streets

Three adjoining parking lots on both the east and west side of Main Street

7 News previously reported that the bankrupt diocese could attempt to sell at least two dozen properties as it faces nearly 900 child sex abuse claims, according to court documents filed in federal court.

The Diocese said this is the second property it has posted for sale. Christ the King Seminary was listed in November for $5.3 million.