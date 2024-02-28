Two dozen Buffalo Diocese properties for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The bankrupt Buffalo Diocese will attempt to sell at least two dozen properties as it faces nearly 900 child sex abuse claims, according to court documents filed in federal court.

Retaining Hanna Commercial Real Estate as its broker, the diocese filed a list with 22 properties it's looking to sell. It includes the diocese's headquarters, known as the Catholic Center, three college Newman Centers and priest retirement homes, as first reported by The Buffalo News.

MORE: Diocese of Buffalo attempts to keep child sex-abuse documents secret, loses appeal

"These moments of reorientation can result in changes that are painful in the short term, but are meant to help us bear fruit in the long term," said Bishop Michael Fisher in a scripted, prerecorded video.

"While I have been informed numerous times that the condo will be sold (to help fund the settlement to the victims of clergy abuse and the cover-up), that does not mean the same for the Newman Center!" wrote Fr. Paul Seil of the UB Newman Center in a bulletin.

In a statement, OLV organizations said 780 Ridge Road is owned by OLV Charities, and 790 Ridge Road is owned by OLV Human Services. They say there are no plans to sell either, despite their inclusion on the diocese's list.

Although not listed, St. Andrew’s Church, St. Andrew’s Day School and All Saints Parish will also be on the market.

MORE: 7 News I-Team files brief in Buffalo Diocese sex abuse documents case

Christ the King seminary was listed in November for $5.3 million.

The diocese said it would have to pay, at minimum, $100 million to settle the sex-abuse lawsuits.

