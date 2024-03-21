Diocese of Buffalo announces the Buffalo State University Newman Center has been listed for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Diocese of Buffalo announced the Buffalo State University Newman Center has been listed for sale.

The diocese said the building located at 1219 Elmwood Avenue has housed the Catholic campus ministry of Buffalo State for decades. The ground floor and upper level served as offices and a residence for the campus ministry director while the lower level was converted to a chapel. The property is listed at $649,000

7 News previously reported that the bankrupt diocese could attempt to sell at least two dozen properties as it faces nearly 900 child sex abuse claims, according to court documents filed in federal court.

The Diocese said this is the third property it has posted for sale. Christ the King Seminary was listed in November for $5.3 million and the Catholic Center was listed for sale for $9.8 million earlier this month.