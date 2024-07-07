'An integral part of the neighborhood': Final mass at All Saints Roman Catholic Church

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The parade of Catholic churches closing their doors marches on as Buffalo's Catholic Diocese continues with its plan to resize and reshape.

"This was an integral part of the neighborhood, when I was a kid I think there were 3,000 families that belonged here," said Joseph Golombek, North District Common Council Member.

Mel Hidy Dozens of parishioners shared memories from over the years



It was a packed house at Saturday afternoon's mass in Buffalo's Riverside neighborhood. A flood of memories came rushing back for many parishioners, remembering a lifetime of milestones.

"[She] taught music here for 40 years, just came to pick up her picture, it's a sad day," said Bill Peffer, who drove from Boston to pick up a picture of his grandmother that hung in the church for years.

Mel Hidy Peffer with the photo of his grandmother



People came together for a celebration in the gym following the mass. Peffer says it took him 40 minutes to park, showing how important it was for people to come out.

"It should be funeral mass, rather than a celebration," said Golombek. "It's a sad day for the Riverside community."

A Burmese baptist organization will take over the property, per Golombek.