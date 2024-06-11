Watch Now
Here are the Buffalo Catholic Diocese parishes that have been recommended to merge

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jun 11, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes and worship spaces as it looks to "rightsize and reshape."

The diocese announced in May it would be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces.

Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes; 34 percent of parishes will be merged in plan to 'reshape'

Following the announcement last month, the diocese has been meeting with its seven regional vicariates across Western New York to recommend which parishes should merge.

You can find the full list of recommended mergers below:
(This will be updated as new recommendations are made)

Inaugurated Family #20

  • Holy Spirit, Buffalo — merge with St. Margaret
  • St. Mark, Buffalo — merge with St. Margaret (school to remain open)
  • St. Rose of Lima, Buffalo — merge with St. Magaret
  • All Saints, Buffalo — merge with Assumption

Family #21

  • St. Lawrence, Buffalo — merge with Blessed Trinity
  • SS. Columba Brigid, Buffalo — merge with St. Stanislaus, Buffalo

Family #22

  • St. Anthony of Padua, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis
  • St. Michael, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis
  • Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

Family #23

  • Coronation of the BVM, Buffalo — merge with Assumption

Family #30

  • St. John Kanty, Buffalo (St. Adalbert) — merge with St. Stanislaus
  • St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga — merge with St. Stanislaus

Inaugurated Family #31

  • St. Martin of Tours, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity (school to remain open)
  • St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo — merge with St. Teresa

Family #32

  • St. Bernard, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity

On Watch List:
Holy Cross, Buffalo
St. Katherine Drexel, Buffalo
St. Casimir, Buffalo

Family #15

  • Our Lady of Peace, Clarence — merge with Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville
  • St. Teresa of Avila, Akron
  • Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville
  • St. Mary, Swormville

Family #16

  • St. Leo the Great, Amherst
  • St. Benedict, Eggertsville – merge with St. Leo the Great, Amherst
  • Christ the King, Snyder
  • St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga — merge with Christ the King, Snyder
  • Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga — merge with SS. Peter and Paul, Williamsville
  • SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville

Family #17

  • St. Andrew, Kenmore — merge with St. Timothy, Tonawanda
  • Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda — merge with St. Paul, Kenmore
  • St. John the Baptist, Kenmore
  • St. Paul, Kenmore
  • St. Timothy, Tonawanda
  • St. Stephen, Grand Island

Family #18

  • St. Amelia, Tonawanda
  • St. Christopher, Tonawanda
  • St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda— merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda
  • St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda — merge with St. Leo (Family #16)
  • St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda — merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda
  • Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

Family #19

  • St. Pius X, Getzville — merge with St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville
  • Good Shepherd, Pendleton (St. Augustine site to close)
  • St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville

Family #10

  • St. John the Baptist, Lockport
  • All Saints, Lockport – merge with St. John – close St. Joseph campus
  • Immaculate Conception, Ransomville – move to Family #34
  • St. Patrick, Barker – move to Family #10
  • St. Brendan on the Lake, Newfane
  • Our Lady of the Rosary worship site, Wilson

Family #11

  • St. Stephen, Middleport – merge with Holy Trinity, Medina
  • St. Mark, Kendall – merge with St. Mary’s, Holley
  • St. Mary, Holley
  • Holy Family, Albion
  • Holy Trinity, Medina

Family #34

  • St. Raphael, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Peter, Lewiston
  • St. Peter, Lewiston
  • Accept Immaculate Conception, Ransomville, into Family #34

Family #35

  • Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Mary of the Cataract
  • St. John de LaSalle, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Vincent de Paul
  • St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls
  • St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls
  • Holy Family of Jesus Mary and Joseph, Niagara Falls – Our Lady of Mount Carmel site to close

Catholic Diocese Communications Director Joe Martone says all vicariates will have their meetings, by the end of the week.

From July 15 to August 23, diocese leadership will review proposals and an official list of recommendations will come out by September 1.

