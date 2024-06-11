Here are the Buffalo Catholic Diocese parishes that have been recommended to merge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes and worship spaces as it looks to "rightsize and reshape."

The diocese announced in May it would be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces.

Following the announcement last month, the diocese has been meeting with its seven regional vicariates across Western New York to recommend which parishes should merge.

You can find the full list of recommended mergers below:

(This will be updated as new recommendations are made)

Inaugurated Family #20

Holy Spirit, Buffalo — merge with St. Margaret

St. Mark, Buffalo — merge with St. Margaret (school to remain open)

St. Rose of Lima, Buffalo — merge with St. Magaret

All Saints, Buffalo — merge with Assumption Family #21

St. Lawrence, Buffalo — merge with Blessed Trinity

SS. Columba Brigid, Buffalo — merge with St. Stanislaus, Buffalo Family #22

St. Anthony of Padua, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

St. Michael, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis

Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Buffalo — merge with St. Louis Family #23

Coronation of the BVM, Buffalo — merge with Assumption Family #30

St. John Kanty, Buffalo (St. Adalbert) — merge with St. Stanislaus

St. John Gualbert, Cheektowaga — merge with St. Stanislaus Inaugurated Family #31

St. Martin of Tours, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity (school to remain open)

St. Thomas Aquinas, Buffalo — merge with St. Teresa Family #32

St. Bernard, Buffalo — merge with Our Lady of Charity On Watch List:

Holy Cross, Buffalo

St. Katherine Drexel, Buffalo

St. Casimir, Buffalo

Family #15

Our Lady of Peace, Clarence — merge with Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville

St. Teresa of Avila, Akron

Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Williamsville

St. Mary, Swormville Family #16

St. Leo the Great, Amherst

St. Benedict, Eggertsville – merge with St. Leo the Great, Amherst

Christ the King, Snyder

St. Aloysius Gonzaga, Cheektowaga — merge with Christ the King, Snyder

Infant of Prague, Cheektowaga — merge with SS. Peter and Paul, Williamsville

SS. Peter & Paul, Williamsville Family #17

St. Andrew, Kenmore — merge with St. Timothy, Tonawanda

Blessed Sacrament, Tonawanda — merge with St. Paul, Kenmore

St. John the Baptist, Kenmore

St. Paul, Kenmore

St. Timothy, Tonawanda

St. Stephen, Grand Island Family #18

St. Amelia, Tonawanda

St. Christopher, Tonawanda

St. Francis of Assisi, Tonawanda— merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

St. Andrew Kim RC Mission, Tonawanda — merge with St. Leo (Family #16)

St. Jude the Apostle, North Tonawanda — merge with Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda

Our Lady of Czestochowa, North Tonawanda Family #19

St. Pius X, Getzville — merge with St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville

Good Shepherd, Pendleton (St. Augustine site to close)

St. Gregory the Great, Williamsville

Family #10

St. John the Baptist, Lockport

All Saints, Lockport – merge with St. John – close St. Joseph campus

Immaculate Conception, Ransomville – move to Family #34

St. Patrick, Barker – move to Family #10

St. Brendan on the Lake, Newfane

Our Lady of the Rosary worship site, Wilson Family #11

St. Stephen, Middleport – merge with Holy Trinity, Medina

St. Mark, Kendall – merge with St. Mary’s, Holley

St. Mary, Holley

Holy Family, Albion

Holy Trinity, Medina Family #34

St. Raphael, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Peter, Lewiston

St. Peter, Lewiston

Accept Immaculate Conception, Ransomville, into Family #34 Family #35

Divine Mercy, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Mary of the Cataract

St. John de LaSalle, Niagara Falls – merge with St. Vincent de Paul

St. Vincent de Paul, Niagara Falls

St. Mary of the Cataract, Niagara Falls

Holy Family of Jesus Mary and Joseph, Niagara Falls – Our Lady of Mount Carmel site to close

Catholic Diocese Communications Director Joe Martone says all vicariates will have their meetings, by the end of the week.

From July 15 to August 23, diocese leadership will review proposals and an official list of recommendations will come out by September 1.