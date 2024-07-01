'I could not miss this day': Parishioners pack St. Andrew's Church for the final mass

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — After 80 years of worship, Sunday morning was the final mass at St. Andrews Roman Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda.

"I could not miss this day. It was, it was the foundation of how I grew up to be who I am today," said Sister Nancy Charlesworth.

It's one of nearly 90 buildings the Diocese of Buffalo is planning to close.

St. Andrew's Country Day School will also close.

Maki Becker Parishioners hug in the pews after mass concludes



"Today's bittersweet. I mean, I'm really grateful to get to be here for the last mass. I'm sad that it's not going to be here for others to enjoy," said Tricia Potenza.

The church's pews were packed for the 11am mass, with standing room only as current parishioners came and old members returned for the final farewell.

"My parents were founding members. I went to school here," said Tim Courtney. "You know, it's tough. It's weird, you know, besides this, but all the other churches that are closing, you know, it's a sad day."

The congregation has a new home, at St. Timothy's just over a mile away.

Maki Becker Parishioners say they're in disbelief

"We've gotta be strong right now and I think we're gonna make it, you know, we just have to do it. We just have to keep this church going and we have to be strong," said Pat Dewey.

At the end of the mass, sacred items from St. Andrews, including a cross, relics of a saint, oils and records from the church were carried out and brought to their new home.

Leaders are calling this a new beginning.

"We are like Saint Andrew, we're evangelizer. We always go forth. So we have to be proud and thankful for what has happened in the past and yet ready to once again fulfill the call that God gives us as we go forward," said Father Michael Parker.

More final masses will come as about one third of the churches in the Diocese of Buffalo are slated to be closed and merged.