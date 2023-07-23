7 News This Week: July 17-21

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a look at some impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out some of our favorites from this week!



Spectrum customers will soon see a higher bill. The company announced it is raising rates starting in the next billing cycle. Internet will increase by $5 per month. Bundled voice service will also increase by $5 per month, and the broadcast TV surcharge will increase by $1. See the full story here.

If you have any plans for a road trip along the New York State Thruway, you will probably notice some new and modernized rest stops. The Pembroke Service Area recently opened and has received mostly positive reviews. See the full story here.

Shopping for a wedding dress is supposed to be fun, and if you book a VIP appointment at New Ivory Bridal in East Aurora, you will get the full experience. It includes a private room, champagne, a charcuterie board, and plenty of options for plus-size brides. Everything from the dresses to the space is designed to make a mid to plus-size bride feel comfortable. See the full story here.

Feelings Rock is a program that was created to teach children younger than five about feelings and how to cope with emotions through music. Founder Katie Webster says she started the classes to bring music therapy in an accessible way to families and caregivers. See the full story here.

Western New York's first legal cannabis dispensary, owned by someone with a prior marijuana conviction, is now open for business. Dank 716 welcomed customers for the first time this week thanks to the Cannabis Control Board voting to advance regulations that set aside the first round of retail licenses for those with previous marijuana convictions, in March 2022. See the full story here.

The 'Cooking for Levi' social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok have curated more than 1 million followers, making the Buffalo family quite the stars. Jack Zhang has a decade of experience working as a chef and wanted to share his love of food with his son. See the full story here.

The American Dairy Association teamed up with Buffalo Public Schools, and Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas, to promote Buffalo's Free Summer Meals Program. See the full story here.

Jordan Nwora, a member of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, is giving back to the community that he grew up in. The five-day Elite Basketball Camp kicked off this week with the hopes of teaching kids the fundamentals of basketball — as well as showing the players that it's possible to achieve your dreams. See the full story here.

Artist Ali Lazik was chosen as one of the painters who will be painting traffic boxes in Amherst this summer. Ali and a handful of other artists were selected by the Town of Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board. They started the Amherst Painted Boxes initiative in 2019 and since then have had 35-40 traffic boxes painted by local artists. See the full story here.

West Seneca native Jason Guenther was stuck at the Atlanta airport after his flight to Buffalo was canceled. A familiar face was also supposed to be on that flight, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott. Jason, Sean, and Sean's daughter Maddie all flew into Pittsburgh and then grabbed a rental car together. See the full story here.