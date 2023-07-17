NBA player and Buffalo native Jordan Nwora inspiring local young basketball players

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jordan Nwora, a member of the NBA's Indiana Pacers, is giving back to the community that he grew up in.

The five-day Elite Basketball Camp kicked off today with the hopes of teaching kids the fundamentals of basketball — as well as showing the players that it's possible to achieve your dreams.

"Growing up, for me, there wasn't anybody who made it out of Buffalo who was really an example — who grew up here, spent their whole life here, went to high school, did all of that I did," Nwora said.

This is the camp's second year, hosted by the Jordan Nwora Foundation, and is a place where the kids can show off their skills.

"It's crazy, even talking to some of these kids, I feel like some of them are ahead of me when I was their age," Nwora said. "Some of these kids are 10, 11, 12 years old and I wasn't even doing some of the stuff that they're doing now."

Players like nine-year-old Bobby Daniels have high hopes for the future.

When asked what he wanted to be when he grew up, Daniels did not hesitate a second to respond: "An NBA player."

The camp will continue until Friday at the Erie Community College Burt Flickinger Athletic Center.