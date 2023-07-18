Watch Now
Artists are making Amherst more beautiful one traffic box at a time

"I secretly always wanted to paint one"
m.randall
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 18, 2023
AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — Artist Ali Lazik was chosen as one of the painters who will be painting traffic boxes in Amherst this Summer. She says "I secretly always wanted to paint one."

Ali and a handful of other artists were selected by the Town of Amherst Arts and Culture in Public Places Board. They started the Amherst Painted Boxes initiative in 2019 and since then have had 35-40 traffic boxes painted by local artists.

Ali is working on her masters degree in art at U.B. and hopes to teach someday. Her traffic box painting is at North Forest & Heim. She says she is incorporating her love of dogs into her piece saying "It's called a Dog's World."

You can get more information about all of the previous painted boxes, and the ones being painted this Summer atthe Town of Amherst website.

