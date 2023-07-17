Newly opened Pembroke rest stop receives positive reviews

PEMBROKE, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you have any plans for a road trip along the New York State Thruway you will probably notice some new and modernized rest stops. The Pembroke Service Area recently opened on Thursday and has received mostly positive reviews.

Newlyweds James and Dana Miller got a quick bite Monday afternoon at the renovated rest stop.

"We like it! Even when we got out were like this place looks new! We were looking around. There’s no dust on anything," the Millers said laughing.

The renovated service area is just one of 27 that is being redeveloped as part of a $450 million investment plan.

Right now 10 are open while 10 more are under construction.

WKBW Pembroke service area recently opened on Thursday.

Justin Tompko, who was traveling from Pittsburgh to Schenectady, said he is pleased with this stop.

"When I walked in here I said, 'This is the nicest rest stop I’ve ever been in,' but I'm not a rest stop connoisseur so I would just say I'm very impressed with this rest stop," Tompkio said, "I really like the vibe, the lighting. It looks like you can just sit anywhere. It's actually a comfortable space."

WKBW Pembroke rest stop offers Applegreen snacks and three fast food options.

While some opted for Applegreen’s wide selection of snacks, ready-to-go meals, locally sourced products, or New York-themed souvenirs, others, like Janesh Mahalingam, were thrilled with the fast food options.

"When I was a kid there were no options. I mean there were some, but not a lot. Now you can do it! Look, you have a gift shop! You can buy stuff! You have fast food over there. Burger King, Dunkin Donuts, Popeyes, I mean who doesn’t like Popeyes," he said.

The NYS Thruway Authority said the new rest stops will vary in size and services based on sales history and traffic data collected over the last ten years. So, while some spots may be smaller — this spot in Pembroke is more than 20,000 square feet.

7 News' Kristen Mirand was told there are plans for a Panera Bread to open at the Pembroke location, but there is no timeline just yet on when it will open.