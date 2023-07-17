Feelings Rock! program educates children about emotions, music

BUFFALO, NY — Feelings Rock is a program that was created to teach children younger than 5 about feelings and how to cope with emotions through music.

Founder Katie Webster says she started the classes to bring music therapy in an accessible way to families and caregivers.

"We can get them right now, naming how they feel and understanding some techniques that they can use to manage those feelings, it's going to help them long term."

"We also are able to weave in fine motor, cognitive. speech and language. We do it all through music and moving and being together."

Parents and caregivers alike say these classes have taught their kids how to cope with big emotions and the children seem to not want to leave once class is over.

"I have been coming for over five years with my other grandkids too, and every one of them has loved it. They don't even cry when it is over because they are fulfilled!"

You can register and find a class near you here.