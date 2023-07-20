Expect a higher Spectrum bill next billing cycle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you're a Spectrum customer you'll soon see a higher bill. The company announced it's raising rates starting in the next billing cycle.

Spectrum said internet will increase by $5 per month. Bundled voice service will also increase $5 per month, and the broadcast TV surcharge will increase $1.

More people are dropping their cable TV subscriptions, becoming what's known as "cord cutters." Studies have shown that the top reason is due to rising rates.

BroadbandSearch.com data predicts there to be more than 51 million cord cutters in the U.S. by 2024. According to the data website more than 4.9 million people cut the cord last year.