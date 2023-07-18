Buffalo's Free Summer Meals Program kicks off with support of Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a day of sun, fun activities and healthy eating at Riverside Park on Tuesday.

The American Dairy Association teamed up with Buffalo Public Schools, and Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas, to promote Buffalo's Free Summer Meals Program.

"I've been doing this for 25 years, and I firmly believe in this program that we have not only during the school year, but in the summertime as well," said Ruth Conner, Supervisor of Buffalo Public Schools Food Service, "It helps out, especially with economy."

Buffalo's Free Summer Meals Program serves more than 10,000 students a year and is available to all children 18 years and under. Dozens of students were on hand Tuesday and received a free picnic lunch which included hot dogs, hamburgers, yogurt products, milk and chips.

"I've been a part of the American Dairy Association for at least ten years and I know how important it is," said Thomas, "Really tell the kids, even though school is out, there are still sites that are going to be around Buffalo where you can get breakfast, lunch, and having that nutrition throughout the summer,".

And for those in attendance the free meals program goes a long way.

"A lot of kids, you know, in the summertime, it's hard for them," said Jamie Fink of Buffalo, "To come here and actually have a good healthy, lunch, and lots of activities, it is really important to kids."

Buffalo Public Schools is a considered a high need district. 83 percent of BPS students qualify for some type of assistance. The Free Meals Program is happy to provide some important relief.

Rob Neves Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas attended the event to support the Free Summer Meals program. "This is my giving back to the community that I love so much," said Thomas.

"The way things are right now, everything costs so much," said Connor, "this is a great ad for families and we're serving all over the city."

As for Thomas, he's proud to continue to give back.

"It's my community, It's my community that cheered me on for 12 years here in Buffalo," said Thomas, "Even though we didn't win a Super Bowl, you know this is me giving back to the community that I love so much. It's about helping people."

To find a Summer Meals program you can text "Summer Meals" to 97779 , call 1-866-348-6479 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks