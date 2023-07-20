2-year-old food critic and family share their social media success

BUFFALO, NY — The 'Cooking for Levi' social media accounts on Instagram and TikTok have curated more than 1 million followers, making a Buffalo family quite the stars.

Jack Zhang and his 2-year-old son Levi started the account at the beginning of the year, where Zhang asks his son what he wants to eat.

WKBW Jack, Levi and Emily Zhang share their next steps for social media success

"We got onto this routine where I ask him what he wants to eat, then he will say it and then I will make it for it, and then I will get his reaction,"

Jack Zhang has a decade of working as a chef and wanted to share his love of food with his son.

WKBW Emily Zhang tells 7 News how her husband's love for cooking sparked the idea to create 'Cooking For Levi'

"He loves cooking and it's his number one passion and it's wonderful to see what we already do as a family makes people happy."

Their social accounts started to take off after the Zhangs released a video of Levi eating scallops in April, which has been watched eight million times.

Today - they have more than one million followers between Instagram and TikTok—lucky for the family and their fans. Levi will try anything.

"He's not a picky eater so he will try anything, we get him kind of excited so I kind of hype him up beforehand," said Zhang.

The Zhang's are even writing a cookbook full of recipes they have made for Levi and plan to release it in two months.

