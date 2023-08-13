7 News This Week: August 7-11

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7 News is taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening across Western New York. Check out our favorites from this week!



Jason Arno's life-long friends have created the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation. "I couldn't think of a better honor for my son who loved this city. He was a true Buffalonian." See the full story here.

Senator Tim Kennedy secured $50,000 for the New York Law Enforcement Assistance Program to provide peer-to-peer mental health support to law enforcement officers. See the full story here.

Researchers now have estimates on how many people in Western New York, 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer's dementia. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it marks the first time researchers have estimated the prevalence of the disease at the county level rather than estimating statewide numbers. See the full story here.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation hosted 25 children from the Delevan Grider Community Center on Buffalo's East Side, to educate them on healthy foods and promote accessibility to fresh produce. See the full story here.

"Yelp for Help" has been able to accumulate funds needed to help stray and surrendered animals heal. "Because of this fund, we've been able to save thousands and thousands of animals' lives." See the full story here.

One West Seneca woman is representing Western New York in the 2023 March On for Brain Injury in Rochester. She has been a victim of three different brain injuries. See the full story here.

Due to the wet and rainy weather, the Sunflowers of Sanborn parking lot area flooded. The owners dug trenches in hopes of drying the area out. See the full story here.

Hoover's Dairy is now selling homemade ice cream in an effort to curb unnecessary costs to ship excess milk products to Pittsford, NY. See the full story here.

It is called "111 Places In Buffalo That You Must Not Miss." Brian did much of his research at the Buffalo History Museum where he works as Communications Director. See the full story here.

Fisher-Price and the Buffalo Bills are back at it again, releasing this season's Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Buffalo Bills figure set. They have teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and Bills Mafia to give back to the Western New York community. See the full story here.