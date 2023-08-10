Fisher Price and Buffalo Bills release this season's 'Little People' set

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fisher-Price and the Buffalo Bills are back at it again, releasing this season's Fisher-Price® Little People Collector™ Buffalo Bills figure set. They have teamed up with Wegmans Food Markets and Bills Mafia to give back to the Western New York community.

This year's collection features tight end Dawson Knox, outside linebacker Von Miller, a Bills Super Fan and, of course, QB1 Josh Allen.

Mattel PR

7 Sports caught up with #88 at training camp this week. He says he is super excited to be a part of the collection.

"To be in the Color Rush uniform with the headband and everything, I think it's hilarious," said Knox. "I'm definitely gonna have Von and Josh sign one for me and keep it as a little memorabilia deal."

You can purchase your very own collector's set starting Friday at Wegmans Food Markets in Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier, and Syracuse for $24.99 while supplies last.

Fish-Price and the Buffalo Bills will continue to support Oishei Children’s Hospital as proceeds from the collection will be donated. Since the launch of the Buffalo Bills Little People collection, Fisher-Price has donated nearly $2 million.