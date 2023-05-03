Fisher-Price makes $1.2 million donation to Oishei from 'Go Bills' Little People partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fisher-Price presented a check for $1.2 million to Oishei Children’s Hospital on Wednesday following the sale of its special edition "Go Bills" Little People.

Dating back to September 2021 Fisher-Price has released two different sets of Little People in partnership with the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans.

The first set was Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Head Coach Sean McDermott, as well as two 'Bills Mafia' fans.

Fisher Price

The second set was Allen, McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Fisher-Price

According to Fisher-Price, Wednesday's donation brings its total donation to nearly $2 million since the launch of the first set of Little People.

When the check was presented Wednesday, the new "Fisher-Price Little People Pediatric Recovery Wing" was unveiled on the hospital's 10th floor which also includes the "Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing."

Joe Cascio, Kaleida Health

“Fisher-Price is incredibly proud to once again team up with the Buffalo Bills, Wegmans Food Markets, and the best fans in the NFL to support our beloved community in such a big, ‘Little People’ way. Our Little People® Go Bills! figure set, featuring wide receiver Stefon Diggs, QB Josh Allen, and Coach McDermott, sold out in record time thanks to all the Bills’ fans who came out in droves to champion this important cause. Fisher Price is honored to play a role in supporting the community where our employees and families live and work and humbled by the naming of the Fisher-Price Little People Pediatric Recovery Wing that was unveiled today.” - Chuck Scothon, SVP and General Manager of Fisher-Price