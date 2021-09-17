Watch
Fisher-Price releases 'Little People' collaboration with the Buffalo Bills

Fisher Price creates Buffalo Bills "Little People"
Posted at 4:54 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 04:56:33-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Josh Allen now has a mini-me! Fisher-Price teamed up with the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans, to create a new 'Little People: Let's Go Buffalo!' figure pack.

The pack features Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Head Coach Sean McDermott, as well as two 'Bills Mafia' fans wearing team apparel, and a chicken wing hat!

Bills fans can pick up the mini team members exclusively at Wegmans starting September 17th. 100% of the proceeds from the set will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, which supports Oishei Children’s Hospital.

