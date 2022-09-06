Buffalo Bills teaming up with Fisher-Price for new 'Little People' toy set

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fisher-Price, the Buffalo Bills and Wegmans Food Markets are teaming up once again with the best fans on Earth to support the Buffalo community.

The new 'Little People: Go Bills!' figure set features “Little People-ized” quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and head coach Sean McDermott.

Starting Tuesday, Bills fans can pick up the mini team members at Wegmans Food Markets.

You might remember last year, these 'Little People' collectibles sold out faster than expected.

Wegmans spokesperson Michele Mehaffy told 7 News at the time, "We actually had what we thought was a supply for about two weeks, and that two-week supply went within a matter of a couple of hours."

The pack will be sold at participating stores throughout Buffalo, Rochester, the Southern Tier and Syracuse for $19.99.

Fisher-Price The Fisher-Price Little People Go Bills! figure set includes mini quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs and head coach Sean McDermott.

Out-of-town fans can get in on the action online.

And it's all for a special cause.

100% of the net proceeds of the set will go to the Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation, providing philanthropic support to Oishei Children’s Hospital to ensure access to high-quality health care for the moms, kids, and babies of Western New York.

A full disclaimer surrounding donations can be found on Mattel's website.