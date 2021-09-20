Wegmans: Bills little people collectors set will restock in the next two weeks

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A spokesperson for Wegmans says they anticipated the Bills Fisher-Price 'Little People Let’s Go Buffalo' figure packs to sell quickly, but not nearly as fast as they did.

"We actually had what we thought was a supply for about two weeks and that two week supply went within a matter of a couple of hours," said Michele Mehaffy, Wegmans Spokesperson.

Bills Mafia flocked to Wegmans over the weekend to grab the collectible item, many are now reselling them online for quadruple the original price.

“I’m seeing them go anywhere from $100-160,” said Joseph Pasquantino, who got his for $20 at Wegmans on Transit Road in Depew.

This is the line for the release at Wegmans in Depew. There's about a weeks supply of the toys … and they're expected to sell out before 1pm.

“I actually saw a mother running with a baby in the basket and I was like slow down ma’am there’s tons in there you can still get one," said Pasquantino.

He says he couldn't pass up the opportunity to grab the set of figurines, especially since it was benefiting a good cause, Oishei Children's Hospital.

Mehaffy says she hopes those who are reselling, are using that money to donate back to Oishei, since that's what this is all about.

If you want to wait to get yours until they're back on shelves in Wegmans, the wait isn't too long.

“Probably within the next two weeks we’re expecting another shipment in. Don’t have a date yet, but be patient," said Mehaffy.

For those who are out of state--they will also be on shelves, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, Maryland and North Carolina.