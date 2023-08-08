Watch Now
Hoover's Dairy now makes homemade ice cream

Posted at 2:31 PM, Aug 08, 2023
SANBORN, NY — The century old Sanborn dairy is now selling homemade ice cream in an effort to curb unnecessary costs to ship excess of milk product to Pittsford, NY.

Hoover's Dairy is a fourth generation business with Robert Hoover II at the helm, he decided it was time to offer his own ice cream to customers.

“We started with six different flavors, its just getting the ingredients in and learning the system too,” said Hoover.

The dairy is selling flavors like vanilla, chocolate, cherry, peanut butter cup, and even one for the late matriarch of the family— Grandma Pat's Butterscotch Delight.

"We can sort of do a little playing around to get the formulas right. And once we feel that the formulas are right, then we can. You know, then we'll have them probably put them in quarts for retail sale," said Hoover.

You can try the flavors at the Hoover Restaurant in Sanborn every day of the week from 11 am until 9 pm.

