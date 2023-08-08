Bills Foundation hosts East Buffalo children at training camp to educate on accessible produce

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Monday the Buffalo Bills Foundation hosted 25 children from the Delevan Grider Community Center on Buffalo's East Side, to educate them on healthy foods and promote accessibility to fresh produce.

"What we were trying to do with the kids is just to bring them out, and familiarize them with fresh produce, said Nichole Borchard, Director of Communications & Partnerships for Field & Fork Network.

Field & Fork Network is one of the many nonprofits that partner with the Bills Foundation. The foundation's mission is "addressing child hunger, increasing access to nutritious food for families, and supporting healthy eating in the Western New York."

The children got to go inside Foodlink's Mobile Food Pantry, which was parked at Bills Training Camp on Monday. They fill shopping bags with fresh fruits, vegetables, peanut butter, beans and even honey.

"I'm going to bring all this stuff home," exclaimed Jemir a Buffalo kindergartner.

Borchard called the partnership with the Bills "crucial."

"The Foundation has supported our work for the last three years and has helped us shine a light on the inequity that exists in food access and food security," said Brochard.

The Bills Foundation has been focused on providing healthy food for Western New Yorkers for the past few years, but it's mission was reinforced after the deadly Tops mass shooting on May 14, 2022. The tragedy emphasized the food insecurity in East Buffalo, when Tops was forced to shut down for a few months.

The Buffalo Bills Foundation partnered with Buffalo Go Greenas well for Monday's event.

Field & Fork Network was also promoting Double Up Food Bucks Awareness Week. Double Up Food Bucks is a free resource for low-income families in New York. The program provides a $1 for $1 match on SNAP eligible purchases, up to $20 a day, that can be used to purchase fresh produce. People can learn more or find a location near them at www.doubleupnys.com [doubleupnys.com]

As part of the awareness week, the Bills have donated a pair of VIP tickets to the Tampa Bay game and some other signed merchandise, to encourage people to sign up and use the program. You can enter the raffle at participating locations.

