'If it stayed like this, we'd be good' Sunflowers of Sanborn hoping for better weather

SANBORN, NY — Due to the wet and rainy weather, Sunflowers of Sanborn has been working hard to ensure the vendor and craft fairs can continue.

"The challenge for us we had we started out with minimal rain and then we have started out with rain almost every single day, we had to postpone our first craft show because we just can't park people properly," said Louise Brachmann, owner of the tourist hotspot.

WKBW

The rain had flooded the parking lot area of the sunflower farm, leading to Brachmann to dig trenches in hopes of drying the area out before Saturday.

"We've dug ditches, tried to do everything we can to drain the land, which it seems to be working pretty good now. So we're just praying that we have keep on having sun till the weekend," said Brachmann.

Despite the rain and mud, the flowers are blooming in perfect time.

"The flowers are coming along. They are all opening now third and 4th week is our peak season here because everything will be in full bloom," said Brachmann.

WKBW

Sunflowers of Sanborn is open Thursdays - Mondays from 11 am until 8 pm.

