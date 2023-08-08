Jason Arno’s mother and life-long friends honor fallen firefighter with foundation supporting first responders

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s been five months since Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno lost his life in the line of duty.

Arno was killed while fighting a fire on Main Street in Buffalo on March 1, 2023. Now, some of his friends and family have started a new foundationto honor his legacy and help support deserving first responders.

“I am so grateful that I live in a city that really takes care of its own,” Jason Arno’s mom, Sheryl Maher shared with me during a sit-down interview.

Maher has had a hectic couple of months but couldn’t be more grateful of everything western New York has provided her family.

“It’s been pretty outstanding. I have been flabbergasted to say the least at the outpouring of love and support that myself, daughter-in-law and granddaughter have received from the western New York Community and frankly across the entire United States.”

Arno’s life-long friends have created the Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation to give that same support they’ve received from the community back to the first responders like their friend Jason Arno.

“We want to support first responders all throughout western New York however we can,” said James Fierro Jr, President, Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation, Inc. “You can never do enough for these people that do stuff to protect the city on a daily basis.”

What was your reaction when your son [Jason Arno’s] friends came to you and said they wanted to start this foundation in his name?

“I cried,” Maher said. “After that, I couldn’t think of a better honor for my son who loved this city… He was a true Buffalonian.”

Friend of Arno and co-founder of the Foundation Michael Forero is a Buffalo police officer and has seen the kind of support first responders need.

“I see every day how much these individuals give. They put their lives on the line for the city of Buffalo and western New York Community, and unfortunately, sometimes they pay the ultimate price.”

The foundation has several ideas of how they can support all first responders.

They already plan on buying special kinds of soap to protect local firefighters who have been inside burning buildings, provide support for those suffering from PTSD, and even providing financial support incase another first responder is killed in the line of duty.

“Those are funds we hope that we never have to use [again],” Fierro Jr. said.

Their overarching goal to inspire a community.

“Just be kind to one another,” Maher said. “This is the city of good neighbors.”

The organizations inaugural event will be a cookout and volleyball tournament on August 27, which would have been Arno’s 38th birthday.

“Jason would have loved it,” Maher said. “He was the party planner, he loved big celebrations.”

Spots for volleyball teams are already sold out, but there are several General admission tickets on sale for $60.