Where in WNY is Alzheimer’s most prevalent? County-level data released for first time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Researchers now have estimates on how many people in Western New York, 65 and older, are living with Alzheimer's dementia.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it marks the first time researchers have estimated the prevalence of the disease at the county-level — rather than estimating statewide numbers.

The data will allow public health officials to understand the burden of disease and develop strategies for identifying and caring for people with Alzheimer’s.

The study found New York State has the second highest prevalence of the disease (12.7%) in the United States. A higher prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia was estimated in the East and Southeastern regions of the U.S.

Alzheimer’s dementia county-level estimates:



Erie - (11.7%)

Genesee - (11.1%)

Chautauqua - (10.9%)

Niagara - (10.9%)

Orleans - (10.5%)

Allegany - (10.2%)

Cattaraugus - (10.2%)

Wyoming - (9.6%)

"Having this data is really helpful because now we know where to kind of direct our resources," said Andrea Koch, director of education & training for the Alzheimer's Association Western New York chapter.

"This is something that we've been speaking in generalities about for years, saying well there's about 400,000 people in New York State that have a diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease. But we could never give anyone more granular information."

David Gonlag is one of the thousands living in Western New York with Alzheimer's. He was diagnosed with Amnestic Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) in 2015. He's just one patient who could benefit from new research and resources.

"There was a time when people just didn't talk about dementia and Alzheimer's. It was sort of at the stage where cancer was. And cancer used to be the big "C" and no one would talk about it, and Alzheimer's had the same stigma associated with it," said Gonlag.

Researchers say their findings could possibly expand medicare coverage for Alzheimer's drugs in heavily-impacted areas.