New book from first time author celebrates "111 Places In Buffalo You Must Not Miss"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — According to first time author Brian Hayden, his new book is for everybody. He says "It gives you sort of a new found perspective on the city that you may not have otherwise."

It's called "111 Places In Buffalo That you Must Not Miss". Brian did much of his research at the Buffalo History Museum where he works as Communications Director. "What I did, over the course of a number of Saturdays, was come in here and dig up old newspapers, clippings and photos."

The book shares a wide variety of fascinating locations including The Liberty Building, Jimmie's Shoe Repair and Sloan's Antiques. Brian says the book took two years to put together, adding "It's incredible. I mean I have never worked so hard on anything in my life."

The book is available at Barnes & Noble, Talking Leaves and at the Buffalo History Museum gift shop. Author Brian Hayden and the book's photographer Jesse Pitzler will be on hand at the Larkin Square Author Talk on Thursday August 10th at 5:30. 745 Seneca Street, Buffalo, NY.

