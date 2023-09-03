7 News This Week: August 28 - September 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We are taking a closer look at some of the most impactful stories happening right in your neighborhood. Check out our favorites from this week.

Fallen firefighter Jason Arno has been honored numerous times since he made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire in March. The continued support is something his widow, Sarah Tierney, says she appreciates.

September is College Savings Month — a time to reflect on how to best financially prepare for higher education. "It's time for that adult conversation of 'this is what this looks like, and this is how this will impact your future.'"

Former Medaille University students and teachers are saying goodbye to their school. "It's been horrible. It's been horrible for the students."

The Chippewa Street Alliance announced Buffalo Bills block parties will return to Downtown Buffalo for six games this season.

7 News spoke with a superintendent who is banning cell phones in his school district, a psychologist on what these bans mean for your child, a mom in favor of the bans, and one who is not so sure.

Buffalo Public School students are about to embark on a new semester. The district is still dealing with lingering issues from last year, but the superintendent is promising changes ahead.

Mister Sizzle's in Buffalo has announced plans to expand to a second location in the Northtowns by end the of 2023.

Parkour and ninja training is not your typical workout. Build A Machine Fitness is open to people of all ages and levels of experience to participate in fun workout classes.

Western New York is quietly preparing for a once-in-a-lifetime celestial event. A total solar eclipse is set to pass directly over our region this April 2024.

Buffalo Strong is a nonprofit that mentors kids through basketball games and practices. Head Coach Daja Clark says she started the organization to ensure the teens stay on the right track.