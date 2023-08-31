The widow of fallen firefighter Jason Arno speaks with 7 News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time, the widow of fallen firefighter Jason Arno spoke with 7 News.

Friday marks six months since Arno made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty while battling a four-alarm fire on the 700 block of Main Street on March 1. He was laid to rest following a funeral at St. Joseph Cathedral on March 10.

Arno has been honored numerous times since that tragic day but the continued support is something his widow, Sarah Tierney, says she appreciates.

"We're good. We're doing the best that we can given the circumstances and the situation but we're adjusting...we're strong and we're getting through it with the help of the community and everyone else," said Tierney.

7 News anchor reporter Lia Lando asked Tierney how much support from the community means and how important it is.

"It's extremely important...it softens the blow a little bit...having the constant reminder of people having our back and the City of Buffalo and their support, we couldn't ask for anything more," said Tierney.

The Arno family was at a ceremony today at his fire station where New York State Park Police introduced a new member of the team, a K9 named after the fallen firefighter.