Preparations underway for when total solar eclipse crosses over WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Western New York is quietly preparing for a once in a lifetime celestial event.

A total solar eclipse set to pass directly over our region is coming this April 2024.

The website BuffaloEclipse.org is already posting this countdown and while the eclipse is still 222 days away, hotel and event space are already filling up fast.

Below is a map showing the path the eclipse will take.

All the blue dots there represent some kind of viewing party.

Many campgrounds are opening early to help accommodate the rush of people coming from out of town.

7 News’ Pheben Kassahun spoke with someone from the NYS Parks Department to see how they are preparing.

Mark your calendars for April 8!

The 2024 solar eclipse will sure be on your bucket list of things to do in the new year.

“We are looking forward to providing a safe environment for everybody coming to enjoy this once in a lifetime event,” NYS Office of Parks, Rec. & Historic Preservation Angela Berti told Pheben Kassahun over Zoom.

Berti said they have been hearing requests for camping, which is pretty early for parks in Western New York but they are willing to make it happen.

"One of the things we heard is people wanting to camp. We are never opened that early, and in Western New York, we could have snow. It was kind of like, 'Do we open camp grounds?' But Governor Hochul acknowledges what a big deal this is and so she allowed us to open early, which is great because within 24hours of opening our camp grounds, back on July 4th, we were about 30%-40% full,” Berti said.

Right now, Berti said they are at about 75% full.

They are also part of a statewide task force put together by Governor Kathy Hochul.

"This is a Homeland Security issue, this is a tourism opportunity. All of these people have been around the table now for over a year to not only take advantage of this opportunity but to really make sure everyone stays safe and enjoys it,” Berti said.

The Harbor Hotel Collection is running specials during this time.

7 News reached out to the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel this afternoon and learned that all 135 of its rooms have been sold out for the last month for the dates of April 7th and 8th.