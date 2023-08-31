Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsNorthtowns

Actions

Build A Machine Fitness brings parkour and ninja training all under one roof

Build A Machine Fitness brings parkour and ninja training all under one roof
Posted at 9:26 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 09:26:59-04

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parkour and ninja training is not your typical workout. It requires strength in areas that are not used on an everyday basis. It's a different type of conditioning. The main aspect of this training — it's fun.

That's what you can do a Build A Machine Fitness. The ninja and parkour park brings in people of all ages and levels experience to participate in workout classes that are a change from your typical workout.

The gym is owned by Jeremy Guarino, a Western New York Native.

If you want to try out the gym, it's for all levels and all ages. The gym offers Free Run Fridays from 6PM-7:30PM for $10. As apart of their appearance on Good Morning Buffalo, Build A Machine Fitness is offering a free training session. To redeem the free session, reach out to the gym with "CODE ADAM".

Is there something we should know about or that you want us to look into in the northtowns? We want to hear from you! Email news@wkbw.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_FS_White.jpg

Plan your weekend in WNY!