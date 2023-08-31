Build A Machine Fitness brings parkour and ninja training all under one roof

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Parkour and ninja training is not your typical workout. It requires strength in areas that are not used on an everyday basis. It's a different type of conditioning. The main aspect of this training — it's fun.

That's what you can do a Build A Machine Fitness. The ninja and parkour park brings in people of all ages and levels experience to participate in workout classes that are a change from your typical workout.

The gym is owned by Jeremy Guarino, a Western New York Native.

If you want to try out the gym, it's for all levels and all ages. The gym offers Free Run Fridays from 6PM-7:30PM for $10. As apart of their appearance on Good Morning Buffalo, Build A Machine Fitness is offering a free training session. To redeem the free session, reach out to the gym with "CODE ADAM".

