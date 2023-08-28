Buffalo Bills block party returning to Downtown Buffalo for season opener, five other games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chippewa Street Alliance announced Buffalo Bills block parties will return to Downtown Buffalo for six games this season.

The first block party will be on September 11 when the Bills take on the New York Jets in the season opener.

Chippewa will be closed from Delaware to Franklin and there will be:



Two LED video walls

Live game sound

DJ during commercial breaks

Special effects

Cornhole tournaments

50/50 raffle and more

Organizers say you can also watch, eat, and drink inside any of the following participating bars and restaurants before during and after the game:

Rec Room Buffalo

Soho Buffalo

67 West

D-Tour Bar & Grill

Buffalo Tap House

The Banshee Irish Pub

The block party is a concept that was developed by Chippewa businesses in partnership with the City of Buffalo during the Bills playoff run in January 2021. It allowed the bars and restaurants to host socially distant outdoor viewing parties while COVID-19 restrictions were in place and have continued although restrictions have been lifted.

The other block parties will be held:



September 24 when the Bills take on the Washington Commanders

November 5 when the Bills take on the Cincinnati Bengals

November 26 when the Bills take on the Philadelphia Eagles

December 23 when the Bills take on the Los Angeles Chargers

January 7 when the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins

Tickets for all six block parties are on sale online here. Tickets start at $10 and go up to $20 per seat/$200 for VIP table. It is for those 21 and older and will take place rain or shine.

You can find more information here.