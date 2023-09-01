'The young ones seem to know better than us sometimes' Cell phone bans in schools becomes hot topic

BUFFALO, NY — With the back to school bell soon ringing in Western New York, 7 News is looking into issues impacting your kids and cell phone use is a hot button topic.

7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson spoke with a superintendent that is banning cell phones in his district. A child psychologist about what these bans can mean for your kids. A mom in favor of the bans and one who is not so sure.

The Wellsville Central Superintendent, David Foster, believes a cell phone ban is the way to go to improve morale and focus in his students.

"We were seeing behaviors regarding harassment, bullying, protection of privacy and some classroom disruptions as well. So this was really our our reasoning for the policy. "

But how will being away from the accessibility to communicate with their parents?

That is where Child Psychiatrist Keith Klostermann comes in.

Klostermann suggests that parents first have a sitdown with kids before sending them off with their cell phones for the day.

"If you are gonna bring that phone to school, here are the rules or say here are the guidelines for using, and if you don't use it as responsible as possible, you are probably not going be able to use it."

Melony Smith, mother of a 12 year old told 7 news that she believes her son should be able to contact her in case of an emergency.

"In case there's an emergency and he needed to get a hold of me, and the teacher wasn't for some reason. I was not able to be there for him, or I couldn't get a hold of the teacher, and I needed to get a hold of him, or vice versa. He needed to get a hold of me. Obviously, it would be in the case of an emergency, and he would know the difference between an emergency and a non-emergency."

Mother of two Sidney Gall says she does not agree with kids using cell phones during the school day.

