'Leadership and learning how to be competitive': Basketball nonprofit gives teens an outlet

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo Strong is a nonprofit that mentors kids through basketball games and practices.

The teams are comprised of kids from Buffalo and they compete in tournaments across New York state.

Head Coach Daja Clark says she started the organization to ensure the teens stay on the right track.

It is kind of like a Big Brothers Big Sister program, a mentoring program through basketball



Clark says that she was impacted by her own head basketball coach, and she wanted to help the kids in her community.

"Coach Mac, she was a big impact on my life because I was failing school and going down the wrong path, she led me to basketball through that and working through schools I see kids that emotionally stressed physically stressed so this is an outlet for them," said Clark.

For players on the Buffalo Strong team, it is all about learning how to become a leader.

"Basketball means leadership and learning how to be competitive"

The teens on Clark's team will be competing in a 3-on-3 tournament on Saturday at Trinidad Park as part of Monkfest — an event aimed at unifying the community.

You can sign up on Saturday at Trinidad Place.

