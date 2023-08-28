Mister Sizzle’s restaurant shares plans to open second location in Clarence by the end of 2023

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Mister Sizzle’s, a west side favorite restaurant announced plans to expand to a second location in the Northtowns.

The restaurant opened in 2021 after Casey Casas and her husband decided they were tired of bartending and wanted to create a burger and milkshake bar/restaurant themselves.

WKBW The Sizzle burger and a milkshake from the Buffalo location.

Monday, Casas shared plans to bring Mister Sizzle’s burgers and shakes 20 miles north to Clarence.

“[In Clarence], there are great local restaurants but there’s also a lot of chain restaurants. We thought it would be really awesome if we could open in an area that could focus more on eating locally.”

The new location on Transit Road was the former home of a Northwest Bank with a covered drive-thru, which Casas felt made it the perfect location for outdoor seating.

WKBW The Transit Road location that Mister Sizzle's plans to open before January.

Abstract Architecture Rendering of the Mister Sizzle's Clarence location

“The patio [will be] less focused on alcohol. We are more focused on families and a park like atmosphere. I drove past it and got that feeling in my heart where I knew this is where I wanted to be.”

Casas also told me there’s some surprises coming with the new location but she’s not yet ready to share what customers can look forward to.

“I know that we are going to add a couple new items [to the menu], but I won’t tell anybody... because it’s a secret.”

Once the final clearances are approved by the Town of Clarence, she hopes to open the second location by the end of 2023.

—

