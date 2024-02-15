DJ Hromowyk is the Digital Executive Producer at WKBW. He joined the team as the 6 p.m. producer in November 2015. In 2021, Hromowyk was named Executive Producer and in 2023 he transitioned to a digital leader.

The North Tonawanda native earned a degree from St. Bonaventure University and then began his news career as a producer in Charleston, South Carolina at WCSC.

Since joining WKBW in 2015, Hromowyk has won three New York State Emmy awards for best newscasts coverage on the mass shooting at Tops and a recent Buffalo blizzard.