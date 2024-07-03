'Amazing, inspiring, hopeful': Families return to Zoar Valley to see safety improvements following tragedies

(WKBW) — At nearly 3,000 acres, Zoar Valley is one of the most scenic spots in all of New York State.

With 500-foot cliffs separating the dense forest above from the Cattaraugus Creek below, Zoar Valley has become a popular destination for hiking and rafting.

"It is a gem of a resource for this region," said Katie Petronis, the Deputy Commissioner of Natural Resources for the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. "People have been coming here for generations."

WKBW Katie Petronis, DEC

Petronis says they know Zoar Valley is an important place for people who are just looking to get outside. She tells me, "That's fantastic and we want to encourage it but we also know that this is an area that needs a lot of care when it comes to recreation because of the risks associated with the site and we want to make sure that people can come here safely.

WKBW A warning sign posted at Zoar Valley.

But through the generations, tragic accidents at Zoar Valley have claimed dozens of lives.

WKBW Bridget Mazierski and Marla Walker have both lost family members at Zoar Valley.

It's been 35 years since Bridget Mazierski lost her brother, Brian.

WKBW Brian Mahoney

Four years ago, Marla Walker's daughter, Brooke, was killed.

Provided Brooke Walker

Following the sudden tragedy in 2020, Marla made a promise that she would not stop until something changed. And she didn't.

Wednesday, a reconstructed, accessible and much safer "Memorial Trail" opened to the public.

Watch the full video below of our drone following the new Memorial Trail at Zoar Valley. Drone video shows new Memorial Trail at Zoar Valley

Earlier in the week, The DEC invited me on a tour, along with Marla, Bridget and others for a chance to see firsthand the new safety improvements ahead of the opening.

I asked Marla, "what did you think walking this trail?" "Amazing, inspiring, hopeful," Marla responded. "It's just a good day... to celebrate and to honor. Honor those who we lost but celebrate the opportunity to experience a beautiful, beautiful place. Brooke would have loved it."

The Memorial Trail is right off the just re-opened Valentine Flats parking area near Gowanda. It is a quarter-mile loop, six-feet wide and has split-rail fencing for safety. It will eventually feature four viewing areas with clear views of the gorge below. It's the first trail at Zoar to meet federal accessibility standards.

Regional Forester Patrick Marren led this first group to walk the new trail.

WKBW Patrick Marren, Regional Forester

"We wanted to sort of have the softest touch we could," said Marren. "We were very thoughtful in terms of the layout of the trail."

I told Marren, that the family members who went on the tour were pleased with how it looked. I asked him how meaningful that is?

He said, "I'm really happy that they were able to join us here today [Tuesday] to give a little preview of what the trail will look like. Obviously, we've got a lot more work to do. But I think if they're happy now they're going to be really excited when it's fully done."

The next phase also includes work to improve the Valentine Flats Trail that takes folks down to Cattaraugus Creek.

For Petronis and DEC Chief of Staff Erica Ringewald, this was their first trip to Zoar Valley after years of working to improve safety there.

"Clearly DEC has made Zoar Valley a priority and has expended limited resources that you have to invest here," I said to Ringewald. And I asked, why?

WKBW Ringewald and I talking about the safety improvements at Zoar Valley

"We recognized that there were things we could do that were within our means, frankly," Ringewald answered. Things that were achievable, that were easy to do, especially when that includes something like more public outreach, of course we're going to do it.

Petronis tells me the families who have lost loved ones have been really important to this entire process.

"They are so passionate and so committed and so dedicated and from the beginning, truly that relationship has been so respectful and solution-oriented on both sides," Petronis explained.

Ringewald says it was really special to have some of the families along for the tour. She also thanked the families for pushing the DEC.

Speaking with Bridget about these improvements, I asked her, "The DEC, they didn't have to bring family members here to see this before the public. But it seemed important to them. What does that tell you about how this process has played out?"

WKBW Speaking with Bridget and Marla at Zoar Valley

"I think they care. they care about it. They want to make sure everybody's safe," said Bridget. "They understand what we've gone through, and we want to prevent it from happening to someone else. When these people passed, we're the ones that are living and have to deal with it every day. And it's hard. And it doesn't go away. If we can save one life and make people think about safety. Respect nature, nature will respect you."

For these women, it would be understandable if they never wanted to step foot anywhere near this place again. But here they are. I asked Marla why she returned.

"Brooke. Brooke loved nature, appreciated it, lived it, loved it. We want people to enjoy. We don't know what tomorrow brings. Enjoy today. Enjoy the beauty of it. It starts with Brooke, you know, and God created all of this for us to enjoy. So get out and enjoy it."