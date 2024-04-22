Man arrested for February crash on Route 5 that killed Hamburg woman

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Cheektowaga man is facing new charges alleging he caused the death of a Hamburg woman in a February crash.

Hamburg Police say they arrested 40-year-old Anthony Rydzewski in connection to the crash that happened February 28 of this year on Route 5 at Lakeview Road. 37-year-old Jenny Zuhlke died in the crash.

Police say, after an extensive investigation, they determined the vehicle Rydzewski was driving was traveling at an excessively high rate of speed when it collided with the car being driven by Zuhlke.

Rydzewski first told investigators he would cooperate with the investigation, according to police. But then, he allegedly fled the state. Police say he was caught in Pennsylvania by the United States Marshals.

Rydzewski is charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Reckless Driving, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Speeding. He is being held at the Erie County Holding Center without bail.

Zuhlke had celebrated her birthday just a week before being killed in the crash.

She worked at Lakeview Children's World, Inc., where her friends and coworkers remembered her for making an impact on many lives. They say she had a presence that could light up any room.

