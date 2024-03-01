'Children absolutely loved her': Friends, colleagues remember team member who left lasting impression

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. (WKBW) — 7News has learned more about the life lost in that crash directly from the people that knew and loved her the best.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jenny Zuhlke is described as fun, exciting and full of love.

She worked at Lakeview Children's World Inc., which is where 7News' Pheben Kassahun spoke with two of her closest peers and two of her bosses who thought of her like a daughter.

"Made an impact with families, with the staff. She'll be greatly missed," Lakeview Children's World Inc. owner Sandy Smith said.

Jenny Zuhlke had a laugh and presence that would light up any room.

"Always laughing. The first thing I think about is her laugh. It's contagious and it just makes the atmosphere here so much lighter and brighter," Jenny's close work friend Katie Miller told Kassahun.

The 37-year-old just celebrated her birthday a week before.

It is a gut-wrenching feeling for her team members knowing they will not see her bright smile again.

Jenny's close work friend Casandra Larson added, "She's very loving to everybody. She is always making a presence in everybody's room."

Having worked at Lakeview Children's World Inc. since 2014, she had developed strong relationships with her peers, bosses and the families whose children she cared for.

Lakeview Children's World Inc. assistant director, Kathy Vasile explained, "Children absolutely loved her. Jenny was the go-to. She made the transition for the parents so much easier. She continued to love those kids all the way through the school. Most of our children stay with us from birth until they go off to kindergarten."

"I call her the baby whisperer because all the babies just love her and even until they leave this building at five years old, they always go back to their Miss Jenny. She had some connection with the kids that I don't think anybody could really replace," Larson added.

Described as the infants' second mother, Lakeview Children's World Inc. owner Sandy Smith told Kassahun she is irreplaceable.

"She loved life and she loved her job. She was here ten years, every single day, full-time and was a dedicated employee working in an infant classroom," Sandy Smith expressed.

Jenny was heading to work at the time of the crash.

The caretakers at Lakeview Children's World Inc. said it had been tough coming to terms with this tragedy.