'$200 million in economic impact': The Buffalo Bills want to host the 2028 NFL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Weeks after 775,000 football fans took over Detroit for the NFL Draft, the wheels are spinning at One Bills Drive where executives for the Buffalo Bills say they plan on bidding to become the host of the 2028 NFL Draft.

According to The Buffalo News, who spoke with Pete Guelli, the team's executive vice president and chief operating officer, the Bills see the impact a draft can have on a community and they want a high-profile event for their new stadium. The Buffalo Bills later confirmed this with 7 News.

This rendering shows the design of the new Highmark Stadium being built in Orchard Park.

“We’ve seen the success and growth of the draft in other markets,” Guelli told The Buffalo News. The draft “is the kind of opportunities we’re going to pursue as an organization, and we think the city of Buffalo would be absolutely perfect for this type of event.”

The Bills are building a new stadium across the street from the current Highmark Stadium. The new venue is estimated to cost $1.7 billion and is expected to be open for the 2026 NFL season, giving the Bills time to prepare for the 2028 NFL Draft.

In April, the NFL set a record with 775,000 fans at the 2024 draft in Detroit.

"My dreams were eclipsed by the reality of the event," Claude Molinari, President and CEO of Visit Detroit, told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo, "We are looking well over $200 million in economic impact"

Molinari says the influx of visitors and money into Detroit provided a big boost to downtown restaurants, businesses, and hotels.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo speaks with Claude Molinari, President and CEO of Visit Detroit

"Certainly the Thursday night of the draft was the highest revenue that we've ever had as far as hotel revenue," said Molinari, "We were approaching 95 percent occupancy so that was a huge benefit for us,"

Green Bay will host the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field in 2025 and Pittsburgh will host at Point State Park and Acrisure Stadium in 2026.

"I think it's a wonderful validation for your destination when the National Football League chooses to put one of their signature events in your city," said Molinari, "I think it's something that Buffalo should certainly aspire to, and I'll be rooting for you"

The draft was held in New York City every year between 1965 and 2014. The league began hosting the event in other cities starting with Chicago in 2015.