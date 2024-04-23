Sex offender on parole for murder pleads guilty to trying to lure children into his Clarence motel room

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 72-year-old sex offender faces up to four years in prison after pleading guilty Tuesday morning to approaching children in the Town of Clarence.

On October 9, 2023, John Dziedzic used money, marijuana, and candy in an attempt to get the two juveniles to come back to his motel room on the 900 block of Main Street.

During the investigation, authorities also discovered Dziedzic failed to register as a sex offender by not updating his address on a form issued by the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services.

New York State police said Dziedzic was on parole for a 1980 murder in Tonawanda. They say he was on the sex registry from a prior rape and kidnapping arrest in 1976.

Dziedzic will be sentenced on June 4 for Failure to Register and/or verify as a Sex Offender and two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.