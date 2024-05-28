Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes; 34 percent of parishes will be merged in plan to 'reshape'

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is closing parishes and worship spaces as it looks to 'rightsize and reshape'.

The diocese announced Tuesday it will be shutting down 34 percent of its parishes and 38 percent of its worship spaces.

The diocese hosted a news conference at Saint Philip the Apostle in Cheektowaga where it discussed how it would be moving forward with its 160 parishes across eight counties in Western New York.

CRITICAL CHALLENGES FOR THE DIOCESE:



Financial strain due to Chapter 11

Significant priest shortage

Declining Mass attendance

Decline in younger congregation

Excess property maintenance

The diocese says the plan became apparent following a comprehensive and collaborative planning process directed by its Road to Renewal division.

The move to resize and reshape comes as attendance has seen a big drop over recent years. In 2012, about 155,000 people were attending weekend mass in the Buffalo Diocese. But in 2021, that number fell to just 60,000.

The diocese says the number of contributing households is also getting smaller. in 2012, the diocese had 118,000 contributing households. Nine years later, in 2021, that number dropped to about 70,000.

The Buffalo Diocese says fewer students are also attending their schools. Catholic school enrollment has seen a steep decline over the past decade, dropping by 24 percent.

Fewer priests in the diocese is another driving factor in this decision. 76 is the average age of a priest in Buffalo. In six years, 63 percent of diocesan priests will be between the age of 65 and 70.

Officials with the diocese say the plan presented Tuesday results from lessons learned as parishes came together in the Family of Parishes model that began in December of 2021.

HISTORY OF THE BUFFALO DIOCESE SEX ABUSE SCANDAL: The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has been dealing with hundreds of child sex abuse claims over the years. 2019: After multiple 7 Eyewitness News investigations revealed mishandling of those sexual abuse cases by former Buffalo Bishop Richard J. Malone, the scandal-plagued shepherd resigned from office. Buffalo Catholic Diocese Bishop Richard Malone resigns 2020: Months after Malone's resignation, the Buffalo Catholic Diocese declared bankruptcy, filing Chapter 11. Diocese of Buffalo files for bankruptcy (Noon) 2024: As the diocese entered year four of its bankruptcy, settlement negotiations remained ongoing.

