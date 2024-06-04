Exclusive tour: Inside the construction zone of the new Highmark Stadium, the future home of the Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been called a "once-in-a-generation" project.

Wednesday, June 5, marks exactly one year since construction crews broke ground on the new home of the Buffalo Bills. On Tuesday, 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went on an exclusive tour of the site to see the progress that's been made over the past 12 months.

"It's really surprising to see how much has been done," said Steven Ranalli, president of the Erie County Stadium Corporation.

Ranalli says the bowl has been cleaned out, the concrete is poured and all of the foundations were finished last week. That included 2,000 trucks full of concrete and 19,000 pieces of steel.

450 people are working on the stadium each day, Ranalli told Russo. He says that's expected to balloon up to close to 1,500 in the coming months.

COST OF THE STADIUM

Reports estimate the cost of the stadium to now be at $1.7 billion. Ranalli says he suspects that the price will be slightly higher but the Bills are still working on that number with their construction manager.

The public investment for the new stadium is capped at $850 million. That means the owners of the Buffalo Bills, the Pegulas, will be responsible for any overruns.