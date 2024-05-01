Sen. Tim Kennedy is projected to win the special election for New York's 26th Congressional District

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Senator Tim Kennedy is projected to win Tuesday's special election for New York's 26th Congressional District, according to Decision Desk HQ. He is expected to speak shortly after 10 p.m.

Kennedy, a Democrat, will fill the seat left vacant by former Congressman Brian Higgins, who resigned earlier this year to become president of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

As projected, Kennedy will have defeated West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson, who was endorsed by the Erie and Niagara County Republican Committees for the NY-26 seat.

New York's 26th District represents more than 700,00 people. It covers parts of Niagara and Erie Counties, including the cities of Buffalo and Niagara Falls.

Kennedy, a South Buffalo native, entered the race with a large financial advantage. According to reporting by The Associated Press, Kennedy raised $1.7 million by April 10, compared to Dickson's $35,430.

Speaking at a recent rally, after being endorsed by Erie County Democrats, Kennedy said he remains committed to Western New York.

“No one will work harder than I will for the people in every single part of the district that I represent, and I'm looking forward to getting to work,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy will serve the rest of the year. He will be on the ballot for the general election in November. According to The Associated Press, he also faces a June primary against former town supervisor Nate McMurray.

