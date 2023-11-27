Rep. Brian Higgins named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rep. Brian Higgins has been named President and Chief Executive Officer of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

Shea's made the official announcement during a ceremony on Monday morning. He will lead Shea's Performing Arts Center, beginning February 5, 2024, after his resignation from the House of Representatives.

"Shea's Performing Arts Center provides its patrons with magical, moving, and memorable experiences to share. Everything is built around that goal: from the industry-leading touring productions Shea's presents to the inspiring Tiffany-designed interior, the excellent local productions by our resident companies and other partners, and the hard work of Shea's staff, partners, and volunteers throughout the enterprise. With its robust subscriber base, supportive patrons, and unique heritage, Shea's is the envy of many of its peers across the nation. I will be honored to lead this institution, to build on its success, and to achieve its goals." - Rep. Higgins

"The Congressman's return to Buffalo is a welcomed homecoming; his fresh perspective will enhance Shea's mission and strategic goals. He is the right person to steer Shea's towards a vibrant future with the dedicated board, leadership team, and staff." - Shea's Performing Arts Center Board of Trustees Chair, Jonathan Dandes

In September, 7 News reported that Higgins was under consideration to lead Shea's amid speculation that he would leave the House.

On November 12 Higgins announced that he would resign his seat in early February. At that point, he said he would address his future at a later date.

New York State Senator Tim Kennedy has announced his candidacy to succeed Higgins in the House.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz have also been tied to Higgins' congressional seat.