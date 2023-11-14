State Senator Tim Kennedy announces candidacy for Higgins' congressional seat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We now have the first official candidate to replace Brian Higgins in congress.

State Senator Tim Kennedy announced he intends to run for the soon-to-be vacant seat.

"I’m running for Congress because I want my children, and all of our children, to have the opportunity to stay here and build a future for themselves and their families. I’ll fight every day in Washington for our shared values and against the extremist Republican agenda that seeks to take away our rights," said Kennedy in a statement.

Kennedy took office in the State Senate in in 2011.

This comes two days after Higgins officially announced he would leave office in February 2024. He's expected to become the president of Shea's Performing Arts Center.

There will be a special election within three months of his notice of recognition, most likely around April.

Kennedy could have some competition in this race for Higgins' seat, other front runners include Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and State Senator Sean Ryan.